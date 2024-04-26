Video: Lagoona Blo Releases Debut Album 'Underwater Bubble Pop'; Watch New Video for 'Burbuja Pop'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her debut album Underwater Bubble Pop.

A glistening, pure-pop celebration of individuality that swims in an ocean of self-love and self-discovery, Underwater Bubble Pop features Lagoona’s triumphant new sister singles “Underwater Bubble Pop” and Spanish version “Burbuja Pop” as she invites listeners to “save a seahorse, ride a mermaid.”

“My debut album, ‘Underwater Bubble Pop,’ is a little treasure chest of anthems about loving yourself unapologetically,” shares Lagoona. “These songs are my daily mantras and have become the bold Y2K dance pop album of my dreams — inspired by the music that was a safe haven for me growing up. Each song comes from a genuine place of speaking self-love into existence. I hope that when people listen to this album, they smile and sing and dance along. And feel good while they do it.”

Discussing the visuals of the project, Lagoona continues, “I have always claimed the title of ‘Mermaid Pop Star’ and with today’s release I have been able to show myself visually in a way I never had before. The birth of Venus was my inspiration which we contrasted with an edgy, sexy popstar. It was amazing to share my ideas with such an incredible creative team who helped me build this multidimensional world of all the different parts of Lagoona as, ultimately, ‘Underwater Bubble Pop’ is all about embracing what makes you who you are.”

The album also features new tracks “La Sirena” and “Mimosa,” which follow the recent release of “Tunnel Vision,” a driving, eighties-infused banger about only having eyes for yourself, and iconic, high-energy lead single “Elle Woods” about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are. “Elle Woods,” which received a star-studded, bubblegum pink music video featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, alongside TikTok star Julian Burzynski and surprise cameos from Legally Blonde screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, was followed by “Toys,” a bold, sex-positive anthem, and high-powered single “TMFO,” which was inspired by Lagoona’s own confidence-boosting mantra and the clarity she found during an acid trip while watching The Matrix. Underwater Bubble Pop also features the previously released cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf*ck.

Reclaiming the parts of herself she was taught to suppress while growing up in a conservative household, and the result of a hard-won journey that saw Lagoona overcome adversity to arrive at a place of self-love, Underwater Bubble Pop is redefining the intersection between pop and drag. Following its string of acclaimed singles, the album has already received praise from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, US Magazine, Out Magazine, Queerty, Pride.com, and more, for its polished hooks, platinum vocals, and shimmering melodies that keep you up and on your fins.

Lagoona recently wrapped the west-coast revival of DRAG: The Musical where she reprised her role as Tuna Turner, which she originated. Headed to New York City in the Fall, the wildly successful musical also stars award-winning actor and Broadway veteran Nick Adams and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jujubee, Jan Sport, and more.

ABOUT LAGOONA BLOO

Already breaking barriers in the mainstream as the first drag queen to be included in People Magazine’s emerging artists to watch list, while receiving praise from Rolling Stone, US Magazine, Out Magazine, Queerty, Pride.com, and more, Lagoona Bloo has racked up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon.”

Known for her soaring three octave range and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag while using her music to heal from growing up as a queer kid in a conservative, Mexican American household. Previously opening for Vincint, europop icons Aqua, Alaska Thunderf’s 34-city North American Red 4 Filth tour and taking to the stage at Kim Petras’ album release party, Lagoona has also performed on NBC’s The Voice and America's Got Talent and is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City.

Photo credit: Mati Gelman

