Video: LOUIS AND THE SHAKES Share Cinematic New Video For 'scared.'

Accompanying their majestic new single “scared.”, - LOUIS AND THE SHAKES - are very pleased to present its cinematic official video.

Directed by Conor Murr, the “scared.” video follows a central protagonist at his wits’ end. As he faces up to reality, framed against the backdrop of a brooding black-and-white seascape; the video’s cinematic stylistics will call to mind the cathartic closing sequences of Quadrophenia.

Aptly mirroring the track’s raw emotion and high drama, Louis says of the video:

“The song feels very cinematic and this ties in well with the music video too. I was keen to channel this Kendall from ‘Succession’ type character, and there are bits where we really leant on that character and story model. You can’t really tell but it was extremely hot that day, so it was a bad day to wear two layers. Diving into the sea for the final few shots really helped!”

With its simmering guitars and sweeping strings, “scared.” is the climactic new single from Louis and the Shakes. Evoking the slow burning masterclasses of Suede or The Verve, it sees the band create a climactic soundscape unlike any of their previous work to date and embarking in a new direction.

A song that arrived like a torchlight at the end of a long tunnel, Louis explains of “scared.”:

“I wrote this song after I’d come through a really difficult period in my life. I found it therapeutic in many ways, reflecting on my lowest point, the lyrics were like a healing mechanism. The song is about wanting someone to be there for you in your darkest hour. It’s all about being lost, alone and ultimately scared of yourself.”

Recorded initially at Woodworm Studios in Oxfordshire alongside a handful of new tracks for their forthcoming EP, the band finished the track off with the band’s confidant and producer Michael Smith who “allowed [them] to experiment with some new contemporary sounds and ideas.”

Having rapidly snowballed on the live circuit since their inception over five years ago, Louis and the Shakes drifted together casually after a series of fortuitous events and have been making music together ever since. The foursome released their debut EP ‘Late Night Stereo’ in 2019, before writing and recording their debut album ‘How Badly Do You Want It?’ during lockdown and releasing it independently in 2021.

Proving to be continually on the precipice of even greater things, the band have attracted praise from the likes of Gigwise, Far Out and Louder Than War, airplay on Radio X, BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio and had their tracks appear on BT Sport and Sky Sports. Having played a headline show at London’s Moth Club earlier this year, the band have also delivered riotous performances at Isle of Wight Festival, Y Not?, The Great Escape, Dot To Dot and more.

With “scared.” arriving as the first taster of the band’s forthcoming EP, stay tuned for more news coming from Louis and the Shakes coming in 2024.

Watch the new music video here: