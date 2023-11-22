Video: LOUIS AND THE SHAKES Share Cinematic New Video For 'scared.'

With “scared.” arriving as the first taster of the band’s forthcoming EP, stay tuned for more news coming from Louis and the Shakes coming in 2024.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Accompanying their majestic new single “scared.”,  - LOUIS AND THE SHAKES - are very pleased to present its cinematic official video.

Directed by Conor Murr, the “scared.” video follows a central protagonist at his wits’ end. As he faces up to reality, framed against the backdrop of a brooding black-and-white seascape; the video’s cinematic stylistics will call to mind the cathartic closing sequences of Quadrophenia.

Aptly mirroring the track’s raw emotion and high drama, Louis says of the video:

“The song feels very cinematic and this ties in well with the music video too. I was keen to channel this Kendall from ‘Succession’ type character, and there are bits where we really leant on that character and story model. You can’t really tell but it was extremely hot that day, so it was a bad day to wear two layers. Diving into the sea for the final few shots really helped!”

With its simmering guitars and sweeping strings, “scared.” is the climactic new single from Louis and the Shakes. Evoking the slow burning masterclasses of Suede or The Verve, it sees the band create a climactic soundscape unlike any of their previous work to date and embarking in a new direction.

A song that arrived like a torchlight at the end of a long tunnel, Louis explains of “scared.”:

“I wrote this song after I’d come through a really difficult period in my life. I found it therapeutic in many ways, reflecting on my lowest point, the lyrics were like a healing mechanism. The song is about wanting someone to be there for you in your darkest hour. It’s all about being lost, alone and ultimately scared of yourself.”

Recorded initially at Woodworm Studios in Oxfordshire alongside a handful of new tracks for their forthcoming EP, the band finished the track off with the band’s confidant and producer Michael Smith who “allowed [them] to experiment with some new contemporary sounds and ideas.”

Having rapidly snowballed on the live circuit since their inception over five years ago, Louis and the Shakes drifted together casually after a series of fortuitous events and have been making music together ever since. The foursome released their debut EP ‘Late Night Stereo’ in 2019, before writing and recording their debut album ‘How Badly Do You Want It?’ during lockdown and releasing it independently in 2021.

Proving to be continually on the precipice of even greater things, the band have attracted praise from the likes of Gigwise, Far Out and Louder Than War, airplay on Radio X, BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio and had their tracks appear on BT Sport and Sky Sports. Having played a headline show at London’s Moth Club earlier this year, the band have also delivered riotous performances at Isle of Wight Festival, Y Not?, The Great Escape, Dot To Dot and more.

With “scared.” arriving as the first taster of the band’s forthcoming EP, stay tuned for more news coming from Louis and the Shakes coming in 2024.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Evelyn McDonnell Drops The World According To Joan Didion Photo
Evelyn McDonnell Drops 'The World According To Joan Didion'

Evelyn McDonnell, author of The World According to Joan Didion (Harper One, 2023), will be joined by Cara Buckley (New York Times), Peter Noel (Village Voice), Shana L. Redmond (Everything Man:  The Form and Function of Paul Robeson), Alex Segura (Secret Identity), and performer Tammy Faye Starlite (She's a Rainbow). 

2
Wild Fox Playing Andy Thorn Shares Christmas Album High Country Holiday Photo
Wild Fox Playing Andy Thorn Shares Christmas Album 'High Country Holiday'

The incredible fiddle playing was contributed by Allie Kral, Andy Reiner, and Bobby Britt (of Town Mountain). Dr. Joy Adams (of Big Richard) adds stunning cello to two songs, and Erik Deutsch (of the Black Crowes) adds his gorgeous piano to four tracks. And Andy's longtime bandmate, Dr. Greg Garrison, adds the bass.

3
Tickets on Sale Now For SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Photo
Tickets on Sale Now For 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING'

The K-pop icons showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage.

4
Elisapie Covers Eurythmics For Spotify Singles Photo
Elisapie Covers Eurythmics For Spotify Singles

The Inuk singer also presents a new version of “Arnaq”, a signature song in her repertoire, which combines katajjaq (throat singing) performed by Elisapie and Sylvia Cloutier, and percussion, for a raw, near-experimental result. Both songs are available exclusively via Spotify.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' VisualVideo: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'
Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in FinaleAttack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SPAMALOT