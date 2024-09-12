Video: LE SSERAFIM Perform 'Crazy' at 2024 VMAs Pre-Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MTV PUSH performer and first-time “VMAs” nominee LE SSERAFIM made their U.S. award show debut with an unforgettable performance during the official “VMAs” Pre-Show last night. They also won the award for MTV Push Performance of the Year for their song "Easy." Watch the performance of "Crazy" now!

The fearless K-pop girl group recently released their highly anticipated 4th Mini Album CRAZY and established their rising prominence in the global music scene with their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 hit (“EASY”) and iconic Coachella performance. In just two short years, LE SSERAFIM have had two Top 10 Billboard 200 charting albums (UNFORGIVEN and EASY) and have sold millions of records.

Hosted by Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney, with a special performance by LE SSERAFIM, the 90-minute LIVE “VMAs” Pre-Show special aired from 6:30PM - 8:00PM ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT, and Logo. Also, watch them perform "1-800-hot-n-fun" below!

