Video: Jada Kingdom Unveils 'Top Tier' New Song With Music Video

Fast-rising artist Jada Kingdom delivers her new song "Top Tier" today. Get it HERE. Watch the official music video HERE.

The evocative latest offering from the esteemed Jamaica-born singer dazzles with compelling lyrics and buttery vocals. The official music premiered earlier today and vividly brings to life the essence of "Top Tier" as Jada showcases an alluring, superstardom energy that captures and captives viewers.

Jada Kingdom is paving her way to be one of the most praised voices from Jamaica on the path to becoming a global breakout star. She fully emerged with her hit single "Love Situations" in 2017 (9M + views on YouTube.) Fast forward to today, she has an array of hits, which include yet are not limited to "GPP (Good P*ssy Problems)" (10M + views on YouTube) and "WiN" (15M + Views on YouTube.)

Her versatility stands to be undebatable from her ability to roar on a Dancehall track, much like her "WHICH GYAL FREESTYLE" (8M + views on YouTube) that showcases her ear for hip hop. In the same breath, she delivers intoxicating tracks that highlight her vocal range and rich, distinctive tone, much like in her latest release, "Those Days," which was released last month or "IDG1F" (1M + Views on YouTube).

Currently, the 2024 artist to watch is receving global support for her recent release "What's Up (Big Buddy) with press praise stemming from NYLON, featured as one of the best songs within its release week, VIBE, Hot New Hip Hop, Brooklyn Vegan, Sheen Magazine and more. The track is currently placed on Spotify's This Is Frequency playlist and Apple Music's Run Tings, Tun Up and Breaking Reggae playlist.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM:

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings.

The family used showers outside and cooked outdoors as well. Despite “growing up in a really rough and dark place,” Jada wrote poems at only eight-years-old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. At the age of fourteen, she left school, waitressed, promoted events, and modeled. She even launched her own swimwear line and organically built an Instagram following of millions. In 2017, she dropped her debut single “Love Situations.”

By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with “Banana” and the “Banana REMIX Challenge,” amassing 4.4 million Spotify streams and 10 million YouTube views. The FADER hailed her as “Jamaica's alternative voice of pain.” During 2020, she served up the mixtape, E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize, in between collaborating with everyone from John Legend, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna.