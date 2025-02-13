Video: Gregory Alan Isakov Debuts Video for 'Mistakes'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov has released a new video for his song “Mistakes." Directed by Joe Connor (Harry Styles, Coldplay), the video offers a cinematic journey through the breathtaking, idyllic coasts of Ireland.

Of the video, Connor shares, “Gregory Alan Isakov’s voice is transportive. Like a sound heard in a dream, it teleports you to far-off places and distant worlds. I wanted to plunge the viewer into the icy waters and perilous coastline of Donegal, Ireland—a wild and ancient land. The waves here tower beyond 50 feet, surfed by only the bravest inhabitants of this ancient place. I teamed up with Clem McInerney, one of Ireland’s best surf cinematographers, and we spent two beautiful, windswept days filming Ryan Watts as he tackled the challenging and tumultuous sea. The result is a film that captures the rare, haunting beauty of this precious song.”

“Mistakes” is from Isakov’s most recent album, Appaloosa Bones, which was released to widespread acclaim. The Associated Press praised, “His new songs are relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine,” while Paste declared, “he’s continuing to make expertly-tooled music…it’s reliably beautiful and starkly self-possessed throughout.”

Surrounding his two sold-out shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Isakov has just announced a summer headline tour including stops at Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Festival Field, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, Boise’s Morrison Center, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Kansas City’s Midland Theatre, Portland’s Edgefield, St. Louis’ The Pageant, the Santa Barbara Bowl and more. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for these dates will go on-sale tomorrow, February 14 at 10:00am local time. (Note: The venue for the Salt Lake City show will be announced in April. Tickets for Jacksonville, Oregon, go on sale 2/28 at 10:00am, PST). Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour.

$1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Corner To Corner, in loving memory of our friend Paul Roper. Corner to Corner is a Nashville-based community-led nonprofit that helps underestimated neighbors start and grow their own businesses.

In addition to the summer dates, Isakov will embark on a special tour next month, where he will perform with full symphony orchestras in each city. The tour will feature stops at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Charleston’s Gaillard Center, Atlanta’s Atlanta Symphony Hall (two nights), Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall (three nights) among others. The orchestral versions of Isakov’s songs were arranged by Tom Hagerman (DeVotchKa) and Jay Clifford (Jump Little Children) and the performances will be conducted by two renowned international conductors: Christopher Dragon (Nashville, Chicago, Greensboro, Asheville, Atlanta, Los Angeles) and Morihiko Nakahara (Charleston & Tysons).

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn’t on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to the farm’s CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date and averages 6.8 million monthly Spotify listeners. Additionally, Isakov collaborated on recently released songs with Noah Kahan, Shovels & Rope, and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale February 14 at 10:00AM local time**

March 11—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony (SOLD OUT)

March 13—Chicago, IL—The Auditorium Theatre with the Chicago Philharmonic (SOLD OUT)

March 14—Chicago, IL—The Auditorium Theatre with the Chicago Philharmonic

March 16—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

March 18—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium with the Asheville Symphony

March 19—Charleston, SC—Gaillard Center with the Charleston Symphony (SOLD OUT)

March 21—Tysons, VA—Capital One Hall with the Fairfax Symphony (SOLD OUT)

March 22—Tysons, VA—Capital One Hall with the Fairfax Symphony (SOLD OUT)

March 23—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra (SOLD OUT)

March 24—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra (SOLD OUT)

March 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

March 27—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden supporting Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

March 29—Los Angeles, CA—Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall

April 18—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Denver, CO—Boettcher Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Omaha, NE—Astro*

August 19—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field*

August 20—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater

August 22—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Museum*

August 23—Shelburne, VT—Shelburne Museum*

August 24—Lewiston, NY—ArtPark*

August 26—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion*

August 27—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

August 28—Kansas City. MO—The Midland Theatre*

August 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)=

September 1—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)=

September 4—Salt Lake City, UT—TBA~

September 5—Boise, ID—Morrison Center~

September 6—Carnation, WA—Remlinger Farms~

September 7—Portland, OR—Edgefield~

September 9—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion†

September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre†

September 12—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl†

September 13—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso

October 19—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre

October 20—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre

October 22—Glasgow, SC—O2 Academy

October 23—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall

October 24—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon

October 25—London, UK—Eventin Apollo

*with special guests Ocie Elliott

=with special guest Leif Vollebekk

~with special guest Dean Johnson

†with special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles

**The venue for the Salt Lake City show will be announced in April.

Photo credit: Glenn Ross

