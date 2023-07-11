Video: Corinne Bailey Rae Debuts Video for 'New York Transit Queen'

Her new album Black Rainbows is set for release September 15 via Thirty Tigers.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Video: Corinne Bailey Rae Debuts Video for 'New York Transit Queen'

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae unveils the music video for her new riot grrrl punk inspired single, “New York Transit Queen,” Watch/share the video here at noon ET.

In celebration of the video debut, Corinne Bailey Rae will livestream at 11:40 AM ET to talk about the album and answer questions from fans. Her new album Black Rainbows is set for release September 15 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-save/pre-order the album here.

Bailey Rae’s inspiration for “New York Transit Queen,” is drawn from a photo of Miss New York Transit pageant winner Audrey Smaltz. “Audrey Smaltz’s song became a riot grrrl punk song because she has this playful, hellraiser look in her eye, Bailey Rae notes. “The sexy or domestic would be reimagined as powerful/tough/sexy/outside of male gaze flyers for all girl band nights.”

Wide ranging in its themes, Black Rainbows’ subjects are drawn from encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black archives comprising books, sculpture, records, furniture and problematic objects from America’s past.

From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs’ loophole. Black Rainbows explores Black femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestors and music as a vessel for transcendence.

In celebration of the new project, Bailey Rae is taking her live show to select U.S. cities this fall including Yale University’s Schwarzman Center, New York’s National Jazz Museum in Harlem, University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, and Bailey Rae will be making an appearance at the 35th Annual Chinati Weekend in Marfa, TX. See below for the full tour routing.

ABOUT CORINNE BAILEY RAE

English singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 U.K. debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Over the course of her career she has released three critically acclaimed studio albums—Corinne Bailey Rae, The Sea and The Heart Speaks in Whispers—and earned two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS, and has been nominated for multiple awards including the BRIT Awards, Mercury Music Prize and BET Awards.

Her work for film and television includes the theme to Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (SKY1), “The Scientist” for Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack which charted globally, and in 2020 her song “New to Me” was performed in the film The High Note by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Bailey Rae has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins and many more.

CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE

September 5—Long Island, NY—Staller Center for the
Arts at Stony Brook University
September 6—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts
September 9—New Haven, CT—Schwarzman Center at Yale University
September 10—New York, NY—The National Jazz Museum in Harlem
September 12—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall
September 14—Chicago, IL—Rockefeller Memorial Chapel
at University of Chicago
September 17—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater
September 19—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
September 20—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre
September 22—Sugar Hill, GA—The Eagle Theatre at Sugar Hill
September 24—Birmingham, AL—Alys Stephens Center
at University of Alabama
September 26—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater
September 29—Austin, TX—The Paramount Theatre
October 1—Houston, TX—Stafford Centre
October 3—Dallas, TX—Texas Theatre
October 5—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 7—Marfa, TX—Saint George Hall

photo credit: Koto Bolofo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir The Woman in Me in October Photo
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October

Britney Spears will release her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, in October. For the first time, Spears will reveal her incredible journey from being one of the greatest pop stars in music history to being released from her conservatorship.

2
DJ Khaled to Host First-Ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Photo
DJ Khaled to Host First-Ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., 2Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.

3
Lachi Announces Lift Me Up Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea Photo
Lachi Announces 'Lift Me Up' Single With James Ian Ft. Gaelynn Lea

The video, a salute to Deaf Culture, was created by an award winning, BIPOC, LGBTQ, disabled team, directed and produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, co-directed by Day Al-Mohammed, with DP Caroline Mariko Stucky, edited by Jake Primmerman, and starring three superstar ASL performers.

4
Staind Release New Single Cycle of Hurting Photo
Staind Release New Single 'Cycle of Hurting'

The 10 tracks featured on Confessions of the Fallen explore a variety of sonic niches. Debut single “Lowest In Me” (currently top 5 on the active rock chart), “Cycle of Hurting, “Was Any of it Real?” and “Hate Me Too” pummel forth with unrelenting fury, the electronics enhancing the frenetic attack from the players.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SIX
CAMELOT