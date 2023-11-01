Video: Baby Tate Drops Melodramatic Video for 'Jersey'

Boundary-breaking rap visionary Baby Tate unveils a striking new video for “Jersey,” a Justin Tranter produced standout from her just-released EP, Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical. As with her transformative project, the visual for “Jersey” is as inventive as it is engrossing.

“Jersey” is the latest vignette of her “musical,” addressing the universality of heartbreak before rolling the curtains back for an intimate performance. The show begins with Tate rapping out a tale of romantic disappointment: “I'm in the middle of Nеw Jersey/Cryin' in the club/Thinkin' about all thе ways you hurt me/You don't give a f.”

As she skitters over the pulsing Jersey club beat, they join her in a dance of sadness. With a mix of sharp choreography and Baby Tate’s own exaggerated tears and crying faces, the visual scans as a playful exercise in melodrama. It’s a shimmering spotlight cultivated from the mind of one of the Atlanta area’s most original performers, a status she reaffirms with her latest EP. Full tracklist below.

In celebration of the release, Baby Tate and friends made Sexploration: The Mocumentary- a fun and funny series for your pleasure. Each episode features exclusive clips with cast members, dancers, and creators who give their uncensored and unapologetic stories on what it’s like to work with the rising star.

Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical distills all the emotional, genre-fluid stylings that made her an engrossing force of musical creativity. The rising artist has been fusing pop, rap, and R&B since the release of her 2015 debut project, ROYGBIV, which she followed with 2019’s acclaimed GIRLS, and 2021’s After the Rain. Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical cements her status as one of hip-hop's most exciting artists.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit - Bonnie Nichoalds