Video: BRIDGERTON Debuts First Look at Footage From the Upcoming Season

The new season will premiere with Part 1 on May 16; and Part 2 on June 13.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Video: BRIDGERTON Debuts First Look at Footage From the Upcoming Season

Today, during the Next on Netflix event, Netflix and Shondaland released a first look at footage featuring Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) from the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

The new season will premiere with Part 1 on May 16; and Part 2 on June 13.

To learn more about what is in store for this social season, please RSVP here for Netflix and Shondaland's Global Fan & Press Event on February 14 with exciting news from Executive Producer, Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Jess Brownell, author of the original Bridgerton novels, Julia Quinn. They will be joined by cast members Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Martins Imhangbe.

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

The new season stars Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown)

Additional cast includes Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sam Phillips (Lord Debling).

Watch the new teaser here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Registrations Open Today For Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition Photo
Registrations Open Today For Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition presented by Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Guitar Festival is opens to entrants from around the world for the 2024 online audition round.

2
Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For Cowboys And Plowboys Photo
Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan release the music video for 'Cowboys and Plowboys.' Filmed outside of Nashville and in California, the video was directed by Shaun Silva and features Rodeo Champions including Kyle Lockett, Bert McGill, Dallas Owen, Dakota Eldridge, Jordan Ketscher, Shelby Cole, Jaylee McGill, and Wayce McGill.

3
Zacari Entrances On New Single Ocean Photo
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'

Gearing up for the release of his debut album, experimental artist Zacari – the entrancing voice behind the hit single 'LOVE.' with Kendrick Lamar and esteemed songwriter whose written for the likes of VIC MENSA, M.I.A., Denzel Curry, Kembe X, and more – shares the melodic new song “Ocean” available to stream now on all digital platforms.

4
Beans on Toast Introduces The Beans On Toast Band With UK Tour Dates Photo
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates

With a new-look outfit comprising Scottish guitar wizard / folk songsmith Memphis Gerald, honky-tonk royalty King Killership, percussive powerhouse Abbi Drums, and festival poet extraordinaire Bassie Gracie; Beans and the band will be smashing out tunes from his highly acclaimed new album ‘The Toothpaste and the Tube.'

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
APPROPRIATE