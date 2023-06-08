Video: Albert Hammond Jr Unveils 'Memo of Hate' Video

Albert Hammond Jr—globally renowned guitarist, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes—shares the official video for “Memo of Hate,” the next in a series of episodic videos directed by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg.

The track is taken from Hammond Jr’s much-anticipated forthcoming solo album, Melodies On Hiatus, out June 23 via Red Bull Records—listen to/share the first nine songs on the album here and pre-order the album here. The “Memo of Hate” video follows previously shared videos for “100-99” featuring GoldLink and “Old Man.” 

“I'm going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that—as time has gone on—have taken shape and become universal,” Hammond Jr explains. “I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it’s just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone's life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I've made and my best attempt at achieving that.”

Additionally, Hammond Jr recently confirmed his headlining On Hiatus Tour this September, which includes sold-out stops in New York and Los Angeles, with Rainsford supporting—see full routing below and get tickets here.

With contributions from GoldLink, Steve Stevens, Matt Helders and Rainsford, Melodies on Hiatus features production by Gus Oberg and was co-written remotely with Simon Wilcox, mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, M83, Metric, Chromeo) and mastered by Dave Cooley (Paramore, Spoon, Tame Impala, Jimmy Eat World,).

With over 175 million lifetime streams, Albert Hammond Jr has released four solo albums including Yours to Keep (2006), ¿Cómo Te Llama? (2008), Momentary Masters (2015) and Francis Trouble (2018).

His critically acclaimed work has been praised by top tier outlets including NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and many others. He's also performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and at a host of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Primavera Sound and more.

ALBERT HAMMOND JR LIVE

September 14—New York, NY—Racket*
September 15—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)*
September 16—Windham, NY—Cave Mountain Festival
September 20—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's 365 Club*
September 21—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)*
September 22—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)*
September 23—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room*
September 25—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory*
* with Rainsford

Photo credit: Scottie Cameron



