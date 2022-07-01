Victoria Canal Shares New Single 'Pity Season'

Victoria Canal today shares her beautiful new single 'pity season'. Lifted from forthcoming new EP Elegy, out Friday 16th September via Parlophone Records, 'pity season' follows 'own me' as the second single from her new project and was premiered by Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1.

Elegy is a collection of deeply heartfelt tracks that work through stages of grief, hurt and acceptance in Canal's gorgeously effortless songwriting style. Following the EP's narrative, pity season takes the listener inside a conversation between a sick person and their son over dinner, where he breaks the news about his illness to the family.

"They're all at the dinner table and the song is told from the kid's perspective," Victoria explains. "It's their perspective of 'what the hell is going on?' as they try to make sense of a terrible situation."

Part of the song also sees the son exploring how he measures up next to his father. "It's that fear of a loss of identity when the son wonders 'How can I be like you, measure up to you, if you're not around for me to observe and follow your lead?'" Victoria says,"The song eventually sees the parent assuming the strong role: they are there for their child once more."

Victoria Canal's new EP Elegy is due for release in September via Parlophone Records. Of the new project, she explains: "Elegy is probably my most heartbroken work to date. I wrote it in the first few months of the pandemic when I found out someone close to me was quite ill. I was thrown neck-deep into the crushing awareness of time, having conversations with a person whose aliveness I no longer took for granted. In a weird form of therapy, I couldn't stop watching 'This Is Us'.

There was just so much emotional nuance that applied to my own life in every single episode. These songs and stories poured out of me, often right after watching an episode of the show, in some attempt to cope with anticipating loss and grief. I honestly never thought anyone would ever hear these songs; I wrote them because I had to, and the thought of some of these words being public still scares me a little bit because of just how honest they really are."

23 year old singer, songwriter, producer and activist Victoria Canal makes soul-stirring, emotive pop music. Born in Munich, Spanish-American Canal says her international upbringing fostered her love for a nomadic life in music. A proud "third culture kid," she lived everywhere from Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London, and Dubai to Atlanta, New York, and Forth Worth, and is proud of her identity as a queer, disabled, mixed-heritage woman, which fuels much of her activism.

