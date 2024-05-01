Victoria Bigelow Shares Gorgeous, Deeply Personal New Single & Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Victoria Bigelow, the Georgia-raised, Arizona-based musician whose stunning voice and intimate lyrics tell breathtaking stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, shares her latest single and video for “Going Blue.”

The deeply personal song is from her upcoming project, Songs for No One Vol 2, out May 10 via Immortal Records and produced by Devan Skaggs. “By my 21st birthday, I had already been drinking for years prior and had developed an issue with alcohol – it was a really sad feeling and it just felt like sometimes the hill was too big to climb up to overcome it,” notes Bigelow. "This song is just for anyone who feels like they are struggling and having to ride that wave to the other side.”

﻿“Going Blue” follows her stunning lead single, “Under the Tree,” which was inspired by the writing of one of her heroes, Sylvia Plath; and “The Kids,” a track about how hard young people have it in current times, with their pain often invalidated and overlooked. In March, she also made her Luck Reunion debut, selected as an Artist On The Rise via the Southwest: On The Rise to Luck program. She also performed as an official artist at SXSW, giving a riveting performance during The Line of Best Fit’s Friday evening showcase.

Victoria Bigelow’s new self-penned project expands on themes of nostalgia and existentialism from 2023’s Songs For No One Vol. 1. “The EP was recorded with my partner at our home in the desert with the intent of bringing the listener into my sonic interpretation of the Southwest, and the vastness it offers,” notes Victoria. “It touches on the loss of innocence that robs so many of us of our youthful hope, and the full circle moments of love we experience when we return to ourselves and open up to others.”

The moody yet hopeful music that Victoria creates has drawn comparisons to Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when the Marietta, GA-raised artist’s mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate turning twelve. The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.”

Songs For No One Vol. 2 is due May 10 and can be pre-saved / pre-ordered here: https://stem.ffm.to/songsfornoonevol2.

Photo Credit: Devan Skaggs

