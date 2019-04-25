Vevo and Brynn Elliott Release Live Performances of 'Internet You' and 'Tongue Tied'

Vevo announces the release of Brynn Elliott's live performances of "Internet You" and "Tongue Tied." Brynn's journey started at age 14, when she determined that she'd become the first member of her family to apply to college. More specifically, Brynn was going to apply to Harvard. She buried herself in schoolwork and extracurriculars to build up her application, all while teaching herself guitar from YouTube videos. Brynn's initial application was not accepted, but refused to give up. She reapplied a year later, this time submitting her music with the application, and was accepted.

Listen to the songs below!

In the past few years, Brynn has gone from writing songs on her bathroom floor to playing over 200 shows and signing with Atlantic Records. "Internet You" is off her debut EP, Time of Our Lives. The album was inspired by her time at Harvard studying philosophy, with each of the five tracks inspired by a different philosopher or set of ideas. "Philosophy and music are two sides of the same coin," Brynn explains, "Pop music looks for what is universal in the world, providing that place for people to come and relate about the things we all feel, which is what philosophy does as well. My passion for those ideas isn't going to go away after college - they might just look and sound different."

"Internet You" and "Tongue Tied" are now streaming on all platforms, and be sure to keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





