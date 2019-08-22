Vevo Releases Noah Cyrus 'Live for Die' Performance

Vevo announces the release of Noah Cyrus' live performance of "Live or Die," originally featuring Lil Xan. "Live or Die" follows last weeks release of Cyrus' Vevo performance of her new single "July." Noah Cyrus rose to stardom in 2017, as her debut single "Make Me (Cry)" went viral within hours of release, and has since surpassed 500 million global audio and video streams. The introductory platinum-selling song was met with unanimous praise in the U.S. and abroad, with Dazed calling it a "left-field pop ballad" and Rolling Stone deeming it an "R&B-tinged pop tearjerker."

Cyrus has become known for "penning honest pop bops as an ode to her independence," (Wonderland) and her songs have been repeatedly deemed "anthems,' as she continues to convey reflections on her generation. She has collaborated with an impressive list of her peers including Labrinth, MØ, Marshmello, Jake Bugg and Alan Walker. The 18-year old rising pop star was hand-picked to open for Katy Perry on her 2017 U.S. tour, and recently wrapped her first-ever headlining tour across the US last year. This year she once again made an appearance at Coachella, for the second year in a row, this time joining Alan Walker for "All Falls Down." Shortly thereafter, Cyrus' sentimental duet "Team," with MAX hit airwaves, as well as her collaboration with Lil Xan, "Live or Die." The folk-tinged "July" followed.

"Live or Die" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





