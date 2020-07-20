Vevo Debuts Their First K-Pop DSCVR Artist AB6IX

Vevo announces the platform's first K-Pop DSCVR artist, AB6IX, with an original performance of their single "Surreal," which was shot remotely from a studio in South Korea. 'Surreal' is the band's latest single off of their new EP, VIVID, which dropped on June 29th.

Watch below!

Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and reach wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Jhay Cortez, Alessia Cara and Sam Smith. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually providing support and exposure through its platform.

The South Korean K-Pop boyband consists of four members: Jeon Woong (전웅 田雄), Kim Dong Hyun (김동현 金東賢), Park Woo Jin (박우진 朴佑鎭), and Lee Dae Hwi (이대휘 李大輝). In 2017, three of the members appeared on a K-Pop audition TV show PRODUCE 101, where Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi won the competition and joined the super K-Pop boyband project, WANNA ONE. Kim Dong Hyun also debuted as a K-Pop duo group MXM in 2017, releasing two EP albums and a full album during the two years. Jeon Woong has always been known as the "super trainee" in the K-Pop scene over the years, until debuting as AB6IX in May of 2019.

"The goal for DSCVR has always been to support and elevate emerging artists across all genres," said JP Evangelista, SVP Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. "Adding AB6IX to our incredible roster of talent for the program solidifies our commitment to making DSCVR a global platform for performers around the world."

"We are so happy to be the first K-POP DSCVR artist for Vevo and to be able to showcase our performances to many audiences. We hope that our content can give joy and strength to everyone who needs it at this time."

"Surreal" is now available to watch. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

