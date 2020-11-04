VP Records Featured On Spotify's 'Legendary Labels' Playlist

Spotify features VP Records in its 'Legendary Labels' playlist series highlighting some of the signature hits the label is known for.

Spotify features VP Records in its 'Legendary Labels' playlist series highlighting some of the signature hits the label is known for.

The Legendary Labels playlist is a key terminus for music fans, particularly those interested in learning a labels catalog, to hear titles that helped solidify artists careers. The VP Records Legendary Label playlist is 50 songs and over 3 hours of music. The playlist features reggae staples like Tarrus Riley "She's Royal," Beres Hammond "I Feel Good," Beenie Man "Who Am I" and Busy Signal "Stay So."

The Legendary Labels playlist series on Spotify includes other notable indie labels such as Bad Boy Records, Tuff Gong, Alligator Records, Verve Records and more to come. The launch also included prominent positioning of the VP Records playlist on Spotify's "Black History Is Now" hub in the UK.

Over its 40-year history as a label, distributor and retail store, VP Records has touched the careers of many, if not most artists in Reggae and Dancehall. As a pioneer within the genre, VP represents the full spectrum of Caribbean music; from Roots & Culture to Soca to Dancehall.

Drawing on some of the best reggae catalogs in the world, VP is home to classic albums such as Buju Banton's "Destiny," King Beenie Man's 'Best of Beenie Man,' Bounty Killer's 'Ghetto Dictionary: The Art of War,' and Gyptian's 'Hold You.'

Stream VP Records Legendary Playlist Now: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX70zl2mz7vvV'si=8qD6T0aMQsGAO2FZI81J2w.

