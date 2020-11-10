VIDEO: X Release New Video for 'I Gotta Fever' From ALPHABETLAND

Premiering NOW.

Premiering NOW - the new video, "I Gotta Fever", from the celebrated X studio album, Alphabetland, released this past April. The video features photos and live video footage contributed by X fans from around the Globe, all synced to the charging punkabilly music of "I Gotta Fever". The video, fittingly, spans the full 43-year career of the band matching the song which was an early demo recorded around the time of their landmark Los Angeles album in 1980.

Watch the video below!

"This year has been so hard on everyone, not just musicians but fans, too. And our fans have been so loyal and amazing to us for over 40 years, we wanted to include them in this video," stated X. "We're grateful every day that we get to make music and tour, we can't wait to get back out there to see you all!"

Billy Zoom adds, "The show has always been out front in the crowd. We are lucky to get to watch you every night. It's the best part. We love seeing you enjoy our music. That's what it's all about for me."

After a 'surprise' album drop via Bandcamp on April 22, one of the greatest punk rock bands returned with a collection of songs that may be one of the best in their career! Alphabetland is currently available on all streaming platforms in addition to physically at record stores across the country. A limited run of yellow Los Angeles vinyl is also available to pre-order now via the band's BandCamp.

