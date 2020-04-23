VIDEO: Watch Part One of Brandi Carlile's 'Road To The Garden'

Last fall, Brandi Carlile made her Madison Square Garden debut with a headlining performance during her 2019 U.S. tour, where the Garden was her only Arena stop on her tour.

"Road to the Garden" is an intimate behind-the-scenes documentation created exclusively with MSG that gives fans an inside look at Brandi's sold out show at the World's Most Famous Arena, as she shares raw and candid commentary about this milestone and the experiences that brought her so far in her music career.

The first installment was shared on The Garden's social channels on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, and the second video will be rolling out in the forthcoming days.

Watch the first installment below!





