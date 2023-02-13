VIDEO: Watch J Balvin's 'Futurum: A VR Concert Experience' Trailer

The trailer is available now for J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, a 45-min immersive concert in partnership with Meta and iHeartRadio premiering in Meta Horizon Worlds on Friday, February 17 at 6pm PT, as well as the official iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages, Meta Quest TV and Messenger's Watch Together.

Watch the brand-new trailer HERE.

The free event will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV and Messenger's Watch Together, as well as iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The 180-degree concert experience is created specifically for VR and will take viewers on a career retrospective of some of Balvin's greatest hits including La Canción, I Like It, No Me Conoce, Mi Gente, and more.

Fans can subscribe to the free event HERE to receive reminder notifications day of. Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can watch the concert in Horizon Venues on February 17 by downloading the app.

Produced in partnership with iHeartRadio, the event is the marquee show in the iHeartRadio Concert Series in VR. Previous iHeartRadio VR performances include John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Kim Petras and more.

