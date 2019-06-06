VIDEO: Trisha Yearwood Releases New Single 'Every Girl in This Town'

After teasing its impending arrival last month and heightening anticipation, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood unveils her new single "Every Girl In This Town."

Listen to the song below!



The song sets the stage for the fall 2019 release of the artist's first full-length country record since 2007's critically acclaimed Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love and follows on the heels of the 2019 Frank Sinatra homage, Let's Be Frank-featured by Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.



Illuminating the same soulful and spirited delivery that transformed millions into fans, "Every Girl In This Town" nods to her classic double-platinum 1991 self-titled debut, while urging a forward-facing and fiery message of female empowerment. It builds from vulnerable verses backed by acoustic guitar and unfolds into an anthemic refrain as she proudly asserts herself on the identifiable hook, "Like every girl in this town."



Of the single, she commented, "It's an emotional song, because the lyrics remind me of that little girl who believed anything and everything was possible. It's something we all share in common, and I love being reminded it's okay to just be me. 'Every Girl In This Town' is a power song too. It inspires all of us to love who we are, keep dreaming, and give ourselves a break when we're not perfect. I hope fans see themselves in it too-I know I do. I also hope that boys and men think about their own 'Every Girl' and how special she is."



The songstress also just shared an intimate lyric video for the track. Collecting childhood and fan photos together, it cinematically scrapbooks an emotional visual companion befitting of the lyrics. In the lead up to release, Trisha called out to fans to submit #EVERYGIRL photos to her on social media.





The song's release rounds out a banner week for Trisha. Just last night, she presented at the CMT Awards-broadcast on CMT. Making for one of the night's surprise highlights, she joined Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker for a powerhouse performance of "Delta Dawn" also accompanied by Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, RaeLynn and Deana Carter.



Additionally, CMA Fest chose her as its "Artist of the Day" and will host "CMA Fest Artist of the Day - Every Girl: Trisha Yearwood and Friends" from 11am until 12pm today. Trisha graces the CMA Up Close Stage for a very special performance and Q&A alongside friends Ashley McBryde, Lucie Silvas, and Karyn Rochelle. The"Artist of the Day" sessions not only highlight country's biggest acts and boldest performers, but they provide an unseen vignette into the stories behind their songs, journeys, and lives. As such, it remains an undisputed highlight and major draw ofXfinity Fan Fair X. Shortly after, she wows audiences at the Spotify House in Nashville with yet another performance.



Offering unforgettable experience, she welcomes fans to Trisha's Tailgate prior toGarth Brooks' sold-out stadium shows throughout the summer. There might be no better way to pre-party as she serves personal favorite tailgate bites and drinks-everything from coffee to cocktails. In terms of the latter, she stirs up her signature"Summer in a Cup" made exclusively by Williams Sonoma.



Upcoming dates can be found below!



Closing out the weekend on Sunday June 9, she's set for a special performance of"Every Girl In This Town" at Nissan Stadium.



Simultaneously, the latest season of Yearwood's EMMY® Award-winning series Trisha's Southern Kitchen is now underway, airing on Saturdays at 12:00 PM ET/PT on Food Network.



On tape, on stage, and on-screen, Trisha Yearwood launches what promises to be a landmark 2019 now!



TRISHA'S TAILGATE DATES:

6/8 Denver, CO Bronco Stadium at Mile High

6/29 Eugene, OR Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon

7/20 Boise, ID Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University



Following three decades in the spotlight, numerous GRAMMY®, CMA®, and ACM® Awards to her name, countless multiplatinum certifications, and millions of fans entertained, the same passion still motivates and moves Trisha Yearwood. The singer, actress, author, chef, personality, and entrepreneur derives deep fulfillment from simply walking up to a microphone and pouring her heart out by way of a celebrated powerhouse voice. In 2019, she continues that tradition with her first solo full-length since 2007, a collection of Frank Sinatra covers and one original entitled Let's Be Frank.



At the same time, she remains a timeless entertainer whose influence permeates multiple facets of culture. Beyond twelve studio albums, she hosts the EMMY® Award-winning Food Network hit Trisha's Southern Kitchen and her Facebook Live "pre-show," T's Coffee Talk. At the forefront of a veritable lifestyle empire, she penned three New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and has designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. Trisha has also collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best-selling cocktail mixes like "Summer in a Cup," "Autumn in a Cup," and "Christmas in a Cup" as well as a variety of food products ranging from a signature biscuit mix to a complete Thanksgiving Dinner.





