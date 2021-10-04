Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tony Bennett Can Still Remember How to Sing, Despite His Retirement Due to Alzheimer's

Anderson Cooper recently talked with Tony Bennett, and his wife, Susan, in a segment for 60 Minutes.

Oct. 4, 2021  

Anderson Cooper recently talked with Tony Bennett, and his wife, Susan, in a segment for 60 Minutes. The legendary singer, Bennett is suffering from Alzheimer's, and revealed earlier this year that he is retiring from performing after a 70 year career.

Bennett's final release was his second duet album with Lady Gaga, Love For Sale, on October 1.

Throughout the 60 Minutes segment, Bennett struggled to remember everyday things, or even hold a conversation. However, when accompanist, Lee Musiker, began playing "Watch What Happens," a song Bennett has been singing since 1965, he immediately began singing.

"It was among the most extraordinary things I'd experienced on a shoot," Cooper told 60 Minutes Overtime.

"Tony Bennett is still himself when he's on that stage and when he's singing," Cooper said. "And for families who are going through it, it gives them some suggestions about how to communicate with that person, how to find the thing that will trigger something in that person that keeps that spark alive."

Watch the full segment below!


