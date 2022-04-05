VIDEO: The Weeknd Shares 'Out of Time' Music Video

The Weeknd has shared the music video for "Out of Time," a track from his latest album "Dawn FM." The music video also features Hoyeon and Jim Carrey.

The "Blinding Lights" singer originally released the "Dawn FM" in January. The new album, which was released on Friday, January 7, includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently announced his new stadium tour dates, with Doja Cat opening throughout the run. The tour is in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the new music video here: