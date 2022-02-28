VIDEO: Tempers Release New Video & Single 'Sightseeing'

Today Tempers have revealed their new single "Sightseeing" along with its striking video created by Clayton McCracken (Charli XCX, Erick The Architect).

The LA-based video synthesist crafted a sensational audio-visual composition for "Sightseeing" by using a mixed bag of touchdesigner programming, vintage video technology, 3D animation, and live improvisation. His work predominantly deals with the role of natural forces in virtual environments, utilizing lights, liquids, and vapors to explore themes of entropy and technological impermanence which thematically fit hand in hand with "Sightseeing".

Tempers' Jasmine Golestaneh explains, "'Sightseeing' looks at the thrill and struggle of urban life. It's a song about finding meaning by constantly dissolving, renewing, and redefining oneself, amidst the machinery of the city. The video explores how psychic traces left by memory can transform architecture, and animate parallel worlds. It's also a continuation of an ongoing theme in our work, investigating the relationship between public and private space."

Tempers' forthcoming album New Meaning is distinctly nocturnal music, elegantly introspective and quietly intense. Jasmine Golestaneh's voice is both ethereal and towering as Eddie Cooper breathes life into the precision of electronics, and of melodic intervals.

Tempers present an album about navigating the unknown, coping mechanisms and exploring the nature of choice. Its ten songs reflect on the creation of meaning as an access to liberation in times of transition and loss, speculating on the transformative potential that exists alongside the grief of living in a world that is in an ongoing state of crisis.

Throughout New Meaning, Golestaneh and Cooper's production skews more evocatively greyscale, from new wave shadowplay to depressive disco to an elegy of hopeful resignation. The album's themes are echoed in the evocative cover photo, Lost Hotel (2016) by Beijing-based photography artist Chen Wei.

New Meaning is a document of forking paths and fleeting transcendence, the celebration of instability and impermanence, of embracing "a constant state of becoming." Ten anthems for a derailed age, fugitive and sympathetic, nightwalking through an "anguished city" towards a nameless future, poised for rebirth.

The album comes with a companion book of original artwork and lyrics. Golestaneh created a hand-made collage for each song, translating its sonic landscapes and lyrical themes into concrete images. The book is published by Old Habits Press.

New Meaning sees its release on April 1 via DAIS - pre-order here. Tempers' North American tour starts next month ahead of a UK/EU summer run. Highlights include LA, NYC, Chicago, Seattle and more. See below for a full list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

31-Mar-22: New York City, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

02-Apr-22: Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Museum

06-Apr-22: Madison, WI - U. Wisconsin

07-Apr-22: Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival

10-Apr-22: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

12-Apr-22: Toronto, ON - The Garrison

13-Apr-22: Montreal, QC - Ritz

16-Apr-22: Seattle, WA - Crocodile 2nd Stage

17-Apr-22: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

19-Apr-22: San Francisco, CA - Milk Bar

20-Apr-22: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

21-Apr-22: San Diego, CA - Whistle Stop

23-Apr-22: Tucson, AZ - Groundworks

24-Apr-22: El Paso, TX - The Reagan

27-Apr-22: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28-Apr-22: Austin, TX - Mohawk

30-Apr-22: Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

04-May-22: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brendas

11-May-22: Bristol, UK - Exchange

13-May-22: London, UK - Moth Club

18-May-22: Paris, FR - Point Éphémère

19-May-22: Bordeaux, FR - Blonde Venus

21-May-22: Valence, FR - La Cordo

26-May-22: Bucarest, RO - Control Club

27-May-22: Budapest, HU - Turbina

28-May-22: Prague, CZ - Underdogs

29-May-22: Wroclaw, PL - Stary Klasztor

03-Jun-22: Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain