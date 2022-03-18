VIDEO: Talkless & Marwang Shares 'Mind Games' Music Video

Brazilian-American artist Talkless has unveiled his third single and video "Mind Games" featuring artist Marwang, out today via Uncomfortable Records.

The track is a cheery yet moody anthem wrapped with acoustic guitar chords where Talkless' smoothly burning vocals and Marwang's breakneck choruses accentuate the chaotic feeling of despair, but unshakeable sense of hope that one carries around when being trapped in an unhealthy relationship.

"The track is about being in a super toxic relationship, not being able to understand somebody so you constantly feel like you're playing mind games," shares Talkless. "Through this song, I want to encourage people to listen to their gut and follow their own intuition about people so they don't end up feeling trapped in such a toxic situation."

Providing a sense of melancholy and despair wrapped within breezy riffs that offer a rare sense of comfort to its listeners, "Mind Games" illustrates the inescapable mental labyrinth we often find ourselves stuck in. Directed by frequent collaborator Abraham Rasmussen (Lost Noize), the track is perfectly complimented by a dark video treatment which was created with Talkless as he channels the fear of being haunted by feelings of restlessness and inescapable stagnancy from toxic manipulation. A self-confessed horror movie fanatic, the "Mind Games" video is inspired by psychological horror with black & white cinematic aesthetics that is eerily stunning as we see both artists go on a quiet mental spiral.

Hailing from the cultural hodgepodge of Broward County, Florida, Talkless is both a musician and tattoo artist who uses his work as a creative outlet to dissect some of the most complex and intricate topics of mental health, heartbreak, modern romance, and anti-authority. When it comes to his art and music, there aren't any boundaries. In an interview with Flaunt, he shares "If you know who you are and what you like, then nothing else really matters." "Mind Games" is the latest in a string of releases from the artist including "While I'm In It," Mad Kelly's "Easily," and most recently "Why," which has garnered more than 700K global streams. The track is a preview of his upcoming project - more details coming soon.

Watch the new music video here: