VIDEO: State To State Premiere Video For New Single 'Bye Bye'

Today, Los Angeles alt-rock quartet State To State released their second single of 2020, "Bye Bye," via their own No Bounds Records, premiering an animated video, created by DeBurk Studios, via Rebel Noise. Produced by multi-time GRAMMY-nominated Johnny K (Megadeath, Disturbed, 3 Doors Down), the track offers another taste from a sophomore album due in 2021.

Watch the video below.



In the course of the past few years, State To State has built a reputation for their stand out for their live performances, innovative approach to songwriting and the powerful, soaring range of lead vocalist Shea Stratton.



Discussing the single Stratton offered, "'Bye Bye' took its sweet time to come into fruition, but letting it grow proved rewarding. Johnny nailed the production and helped bring what I heard in my head through the speakers."



Guitarist Andrew Orvis added, "As a guitarist, it's easy to want to play a lot of notes and fill out the space but recording 'Bye Bye' was definitely a lesson in restraint and a reminder that often, less is often much more. Sometimes the space between notes can be just as important as, if not more important than, the notes themselves."



State To State routinely plays to sold-out crowds across Southern California and across the U.S., including multiple performances headlining such legendary clubs as The Troubadour, and The Roxy, as well as residencies at LA's Viper Room and Hotel Café.



After taking part in the final Van's Warped Tour in 2018, State To State joined multi-platinum-selling Candlebox on tour for part of their 25th anniversary that fall. Candlebox invited State To State to support them again at LA's iconic El Rey Theatre in 2019. The band performed at Milwaukee's Summerfest 2019, providing main support to Collective Soul, and took part in the iVoted Festival last month.

