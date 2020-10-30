Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sleaford Mods Perform 'Mork N Mindy' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the performance below!

Oct. 30, 2020  

Musical guest Sleaford Mods performs "Mork N Mindy" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

