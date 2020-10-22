VIDEO: Sammi Rae & Los Vegas Get 'Closer' On Hot New Single

It’s hard not to personally feel the tension of two bodies moving.

It's hard not to personally feel the tension of two bodies moving "Closer" on the dance floor as you listen to the seductive new track - and watch the accompanying video - for the latest banger from Sammi Rae & Los Vegas; available on Saturday October 24th via YouTube and on all the major music services.

Watch the video premiere below!

Sammi Rae - who has been praised internationally by critics and fans alike for her strong voice and sultry demeanour - hit the charts earlier this year with the debut single "Nunca", and on several releases alongside singer Los Vegas, where their back and forth call and answer formula between the female/male and english/spanish is implemented precisely, creating a classic connection that's undeniable in any language.

Previous tracks for the duo have included the sexy and unpredictable sound of "City Lights", their original collaboration "Escapate" and the bouncing singles "Baby Baila" & "Ella Se Atreve". All available now!

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You