VIDEO: Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Share 'I've Got a Feeling' Video

Released Friday, October 9th.

Juno nominated Samanta Martin & Delta Sugar released the gospel infused soul ballad, "I've Got a Feeling" last Friday, Oct 9 and are sharing the video today premiered by Glide Magazine - watch via YouTube + Stream.



The song follows the album's first single, "Don't Have to Be" from The Reckless One due November 20 via Gypsy Soul Records. The album is now available to pre-order with instant grat of both singles.



Samantha Martin shares, "'I've Got a Feeling' is about the honeymoon phase of falling in love and the overall experience. You are scared and vulnerable, but also excited and hopeful. The song evokes a moment in time when you had your first kiss, the first time and when someone moves your world in a way you didn't think was possible"



"The producers felt that there was magic in my demo vocals that we couldn't recreate when we hit the studio to record - so we ended up using my demo vocals for the final version - one take, one feeling." Samantha concludes.



The 12-track album features the soul ballad, "Better to Have Never" and elements of funk on "Love is All Around" with the stomping dance number in "Don't Have To Be" and the gospel filled, "I've Got a Feeling." The iconic wall of sound production technique, creates a masterful blend of pop and rock in "Sacrifice" while "All That I Am" emotes early 70's nostalgia. Meanwhile, Bob Dylan's "Meet Me in the Morning" cover song combines the sensibility of the Meters and the hurricane force of Howlin' Wolf and Tina Turner at their rawest.

Samantha continues, "after a series of intense tours and big changes in my personal life that left me feeling ungrounded and emotionally raw, I felt intense pressure to write and record another record before we lost the momentum. Those feelings were channelled into my writing, and it is a deeply vulnerable collection of songs for me. When it came time to get back in the studio to record the songs, I really let go of the process and put all my trust in the producers, and the band to help me realize the vision. I felt... reckless."

Produced by Darcy Yates and Renan Yildizdogan, The Reckless One is demonstrably set to a panoply of intoxicating, ear worm melodies, tend to focus on the vicissitudes of love: desire, disappointment and, when everything works out, emotional and sexual satisfaction. The album pulls inspiration from Mavis Staples, Sharon Jones and Otis Redding to Booker T. and the MG's and the Memphis Horns.

With the worldwide pandemic wrecking utter havoc upon the careers of many musicians, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar elected to use their time off the road to record, mix and master their latest tour-de-force, the astonishingly powerful, funky and deeply soulful The Reckless One.

Samantha Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front woman, she possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion in one instance while delicately bringing out the nuances of a gut-wrenching lyric in the next. A torrid force of nature, night after night she takes audiences to emotional peaks while leaving them stunned with her sheer pin-you-against-the-wall power.



While Martin is a powerhouse unto herself, the vocal alchemy of Delta Sugar is not the work of a single talent. In combination with what she likes to term her "co-vocalists," the vocal blend that Delta Sugar produces is pure, unadulterated gospel-tinged, neuron-tingling magic where the sum is even richer than the already soul-melting parts.



Martin was nominated five times as Female Vocalist of the Year at the Maple Blues Awards. Continuing to build on the group's steam rolling momentum, in 2019 Run To Me garnered another four Maples Blues nominations, a Juno nomination (Canada's Grammy Awards) and paved the way for Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar's assault on European club and concert stages. Starting with a blitzkrieg attack consisting of 42 club dates in six weeks in early 2019, three tours and a year later the group was being booked at a number of major European festivals.

Watch the video for "I've Got a Feeling" here:

Photo Credit: Tafari Anthony

