VIDEO: Rosie Darling Shares 'Always Almost' Video

Rosie Darling is making a name in the indie-pop scene with a remarkable collection of intimately moving and beautifully empowering songs. Following last year's debut EP Coping, Rosie returns with "Always Almost." The first track from a forthcoming 2022 EP, "Always Almost," is raw and radiant, transcending pain into song. "This song channels that frustration about being in a relationship where it's almost working but isn't - and how one person can put that blame on themselves," she says.

Rosie tells of well-worn emotions and the all-too-familiar story of love, loss, and renewal, but with a fresh coat of inspiring color. Co-written with longtime collaborator Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe) & mixed by frequent partner Michael Brauer (Florence + the Machine, Coldplay), the track showcases her emotional prowess and clear vocals evoking some of her favorite contemporaries, including Chelsea Cutler, Julia Michaels, & Olivia Rodrigo.

The track also comes along with a new video directed by Laura Lynn Patrick and stars actor Mark Valeriano. About the video, Rosie says, "shooting the music video for 'Always Almost' was so fun because I had never worked with an actor before! Mark did such a great job keeping the flow of things feeling natural. Also, our director, Laura-Lynne, was so great! She shot the entire video following us around, and the way her final edit came out showed just how many places we went in one day to get all of the shots! I'm really happy with how it turned out, and I think the shots go really well with the emotions in the song."

Rosie's debut EP Coping introduced the world to her powerful, raw vocals and heart-on-her-sleeve writing. Reminiscent of her peers yet uniquely herself, Darling has amassed legions of fans who were "smoking cheap pre-rolls and listening to LANY" alongside her. These fans boosted title track - "Coping" - Top 20 on Spotify's Global Viral chart and tallying over 30 million streams to date and "establishing Rosie as a newcomer to watch in 2021" (House of Solo). Since the EP's release, Darling has continued cultivating her craft, chronicling her journey as an individual striving for connection in crowded Los Angeles. Darling's second EP keeps her emotions at the forefront as she navigates the isolation of a two-year pandemic. Stay tuned for more music and info in the coming weeks.

Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician's creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on her debut EP Coping (via Nettwerk). With the release of each new track, Darling earned press support from FLAUNT, EARMILK, Under The Radar, PopMatters, Wonderland, and more, while garnering 40+ YouTube features and an ever-loyal fanbase. With her first single and artist statement - "Coping" - Rosie amassed 30 million+ combined streams, charting on 14 different Spotify Viral 50 charts, landing Top 20 on the Global Viral Chart.

A talented team of songwriters, producers, and engineers reached out from the onset, wanting to collaborate, including Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe), producer Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Shallou, Joan), mixer Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Florence, and the Machine), and Joe Laporta (Halsey, JP Saxe, Gracie Abrams). Coping is a time capsule, capturing the messier side of love and friendship, from heartbreak and loneliness to joyous revelry. It's an intimate window into Rosie's life, encased in a vulnerable kind of indie-pop. In the loneliness of her 20s in isolation and amidst an increasingly digital world, Darling's latest recordings capture big, pent-up feelings from the past two years and pair them with her signature flowing melodies and gut-wrenching lyrics.

Watch a new music video here: