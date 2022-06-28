VIDEO: Queer-Country Icons LAVENDER COUNTRY Release Music Video

Don Giovanni Records has releases the first ever music video from foundational queer country band LAVENDER COUNTRY.

The video is for the track "I Can't Shake The Stranger Out Of You," the timeless anthem of queer love and intimacy.

The original version of the track was originally released 50 years ago on their groundbreaking debut album. The version of the song that the video highlights is from their historic, long overdue sophomore LP Blackberry Rose released by Don Giovanni earlier in 2022.

Led by principal songwriter Patrick Haggerty, it is the band's first music video in their fifty year existence. Their debut self-titled album released in 1973 is universally recognized as the first ever country album to be released by an openly gay artist.

The music video for "I Can't Shake The Stranger Out Of You" was directed by Matthew Amato and can be seen here: