VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'drivers license ' Performance Video

Olivia Rodrigo has released a video of her performing "drivers license" at Austin City Limits. Her filmed performance at the festival will premiere December 4 on PBS.

Rodrigo recently received seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series. Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch the performance here: