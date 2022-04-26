VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Shares 'You (Take 2)' From 'ATTENTION' Deluxe Live Album

Miley Cyrus has shared the footage of her performing her new track, "You." The audio from the performance is set to be featured on Cyrus' new deluxe edition of her "ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE" album.

The new deluxe album, set to be released on April 29, will feature six new songs, including "WTF Do I Know," "Mother's Daughter x Boys Don't Cry (with Anitta)," "You (Take Two)," "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Angles Like You," and "Fly on the Wall."

Miley recently completed major shows throughout South America for the first time in over a decade with headlining slots at Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

She drew the largest audience in the history of Lollapalooza Brazil with 103,000 in attendance. Her fans, known as the Smilers, flocked en masse to the airports to greet her posted up in the streets singing her songs and chasing her car, and gathered outside of her hotel in preparation for her shows.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with about 160 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

Watch the new performance here: