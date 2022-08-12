VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts THE TONIGHT SHOW With Jimmy Fallon

Ahead of the release of her newest album "Traumazine," Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6B for laughs, mad libs and more.

Megan chimed in during Jimmy's nightly monologue, helped the late-night host with his weekly Thank You Notes, participated in Mad Lib Hip Hop Karaoke, and more in a jam-packed hour of the "Tonight Show."

Watch the opening monologue here:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion play Mad Lib Karaoke here:

Just as her latest album "Traumazine" is about to be released, Megan eats Hot Cheetos-stuffed pickles with Jimmy and reveals she was starstruck by Queen Latifah at the Oscars.

Previous entertainers who have served as co-hosts alongside Jimmy include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, comedy great Kevin Hart, rock legend Dave Grohl and, most recently, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC