VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts THE TONIGHT SHOW With Jimmy Fallon

Megan Thee Stallion's new album, 'Traumazine,' is out now.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Ahead of the release of her newest album "Traumazine," Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6B for laughs, mad libs and more.

Megan chimed in during Jimmy's nightly monologue, helped the late-night host with his weekly Thank You Notes, participated in Mad Lib Hip Hop Karaoke, and more in a jam-packed hour of the "Tonight Show."

Watch the opening monologue here:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion play Mad Lib Karaoke here:

Just as her latest album "Traumazine" is about to be released, Megan eats Hot Cheetos-stuffed pickles with Jimmy and reveals she was starstruck by Queen Latifah at the Oscars.

Previous entertainers who have served as co-hosts alongside Jimmy include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, comedy great Kevin Hart, rock legend Dave Grohl and, most recently, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC




