VIDEO: Mariah Carey Releases 'Save the Day' Featuring Lauryn Hill, From Upcoming Album 'The Rarities'

Mariah Carey has released the first single, Save the Day, from her upcoming album.

The song features Lauryn Hill in that it samples Hill's vocals in the bridge of "Killing Me Softly."

Check out the song below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mariah Carey's upcoming album featuring deep cuts, The Rarities, will be released on October 2.

The album will feature a previously-unreleased collaboration with Lauryn Hill, called "Save The Day." A bonus set will contain 17 recordings from Carey's concert live at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s, including "Emotions," "Open Arms," "Forever," and "Fantasy."

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

