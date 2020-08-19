Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mariah Carey Announces Album of Deep Cuts, 'The Rarities' Will Be Released This Fall

Article Pixel

The album is coming October 2

Aug. 19, 2020  

Mariah Carey has announced that her upcoming album featuring deep cuts, The Rarities, will be released on October 2.

"This one is for you, my fans," she said of the album on Twitter "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you."

Check out her announcement below!

The album will feature a previously-unreleased collaboration with Lauryn Hill, called "Save The Day." A bonus set will contain 17 recordings from Carey's concert live at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s, including "Emotions," "Open Arms," "Forever," and "Fantasy."

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • 9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Lena Hall Takes Over Our Instagram Today!