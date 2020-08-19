Mariah Carey Announces Album of Deep Cuts, 'The Rarities' Will Be Released This Fall

The album is coming October 2

Mariah Carey has announced that her upcoming album featuring deep cuts, The Rarities, will be released on October 2.

"This one is for you, my fans," she said of the album on Twitter "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you."

Check out her announcement below!

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for ? years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you ?❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 ? Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

The album will feature a previously-unreleased collaboration with Lauryn Hill, called "Save The Day." A bonus set will contain 17 recordings from Carey's concert live at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s, including "Emotions," "Open Arms," "Forever," and "Fantasy."

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

