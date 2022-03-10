VIDEO: Madonna, Sickick, & Fireboy Dml Share Video for 'Frozen (Remix)'

Today, Madonna, masked producer Sickick and Fireboy DML reveal the music video for their emotional, intimate new version of their "Frozen (Remix)." Watch the Ricardo Gomes directed video now!

The new version featuring Fireboy DML was released last week after Sickick's sweeping remix first exploded on TikTok in 2021 and was officially released on DSPs by Artist Partner Group/Warner Records in December. Since then, it has amassed over 50M streams globally and soundtracked more than 100K TikTok videos.

Floating over Sickick's dramatic trap beats and fluttering synths, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, who has dominated global airwaves with his smash hit "Peru," takes the remix in a soulful, longing direction. "I thought you loved me, I thought you trusted me," he croons. "I tried to take care of your heart, but it's frozen." Fireboy DML's verse is bookended by Madonna's ethereal chants and the hummed hook that made "Frozen" a classic upon its initial release in 1998.

The trio are united in their idiosyncratic and boundary-pushing approach to pop. Sickick is a multi-talented artist, singer, producer, and DJ who is known for his inventive originals and remixes, offers an explanation of his unique mindset that seems to apply to all three collaborators: "If you don't fit in, you're doing something right."

In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music. 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come.

Watch the new music video here: