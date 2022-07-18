Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Shares 'Hospital' Live Performance Video

The song is from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer, set for release on September 9.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Today, two-time Grammy nominated Madison Cunningham shares a new performance video of her single "Hospital."

The song is from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer, set for release on September 9 via Verve Forecast.

"Hospital" reached #1 most added at both AAA and Non Comm radio.

Consequence describes, "The fuzzy crunch from Cunningham's guitar work is both classic and wildly emotive, and her soaring vocals are pristine and inspired."

Cunningham will be hitting the road on her fall headline "The Revealer Tour" kicking off this September with Bendigo Fletcher supporting. Complete list of dates and tickets here.

She has recieved two Grammy nominations, for her album Who Are You Now in 2020 and most recently Wednesday (Extended Edition).

Watch the new performance video here:



