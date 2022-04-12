VIDEO: Lucius Performs 'Next To Normal' on ELLEN

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius perform their new song, "Next To Normal," on today's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Next to Normal" is from the band's acclaimed new album, Second Nature, which was released last week via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music. The record is already receiving overwhelming critical attention, including a profile at the Los Angeles Times as well as an interview with Anthony Mason yesterday on "CBS Mornings."

In support of the new music, the band will embark on an extensive North American headline tour later this month followed by a series of European shows in September. Upcoming stops include New York's Beacon Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire among many others. In addition to the headline shows, the band will join Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, L.A.'s The Greek Theatre and Colorado's Red Rock Amphitheatre. See below for complete tour details.

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," Wolfe says. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Watch the performance here:

LUCIUS TOUR DATES

April 28-North Adams, MA-MASS MoCA

April 29-Boston, MA-Roadrunner

April 30-Portland, ME-State Theatre

May 4-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre*

May 6-Montclair, NJ-The Wellmont Theater*

May 7-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts*

May 9-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 11-Raleigh, NC-Lincoln Theatre*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

May 14-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 16-Louisville, KY-Headliners*

May 17-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom*

May 18-Toronto, ON-The Opera House*

May 20-Chicago, IL-Metro*

May 21-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*

July 23-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

*with support from Celisse

LUCIUS TOUR DATES WITH BRANDI CARLILE

June 11-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre

July 8-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre

July 15-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

July 16-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

September 9- Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

LUCIUS FALL EUROPEAN TOUR

September 17-Dublin, Ireland-Button Factory

September 18-Glasgow, U.K.-St. Luke's

September 20-Leeds, U.K.-Brudenell Social Club

September 23-London, U.K.-Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 25-Brussels, Belgium-Grand Salon Botanique

September 26-Paris, France-La Maroquinerie

September 28-Berlin, Germany-Badehaus Szimpla

September 29-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord