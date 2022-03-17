VIDEO: Lights Shares New Single 'In My Head (Ft. Josh Dun)'

Alt-pop icon Lights has shared new single and video "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)." The track, featuring drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, premiered this morning via Consequence, who raved about the "anthemic" new song and celebrated the accompanying video which takes "...the unusual and avant garde to a new level."

The official video is streaming now on Lights' official YouTube channel. Lights' highly-anticipated new album PƎP arrives April 1st via Fueled By Ramen and is available for pre-order here.

Lights expanded on the single, "'In My Head' in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way. The "In My Head" video is visually and conceptually the culmination of the previous three songs that I released leading up. The color scheme of PƎP is primary, so the first PƎP video ('Prodigal Daughter') was thematically red, 'Real Thing (featuring Elohim)' was blue, and 'Salt and Vinegar' was yellow. 'In My Head' was always meant to be all three, and it sums up the series conceptually as well."

In celebration of the record, Lights' "Baby I'm Back" North American headline tour will kick off April 3 in Portland, OR, making stops at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City's Irving Plaza before wrapping up in Toronto, Ontario on May 7 (see attached tour itinerary). Tickets for all dates are available now. For more information, please visit here.

Last month, the artist shared the hypnotic "Salt and Vinegar," which EDM.com praised for "bringing [Lights'] artistic vision full circle." In December, Lights shared the new track and video "Real Thing feat. Elohim." The track followed her acclaimed fall single "Prodigal Daughter," with Consequence attesting, "'Prodigal Daughter' is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited." Rock Sound celebrated the "vibrantly joyous" track and attested, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable."

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth. She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim.

Over the course of career thus far, the Canada-born disruptor has garnered four JUNO Awards, including 2020's "Dance Recording of the Year" for the platinum smash "Love Me" with Felix Cartal and "Pop Album of the Year" for her previous two albums, Skin&Earth and Little Machines. She has sold out tours on multiple continents and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. Now, she captivates like never before, kickstarting a new era with PƎP.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

APRIL

3 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

8 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11 - Dallas, TX - - Granada Theater

12 - Austin, TX - - Mohawk

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

17 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

MAY3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago6 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre7 - Toronto, ON - History