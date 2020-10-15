VIDEO: Lauren Aquilina Drops Official Video for Latest Single 'Swap Places'

Watch the video below.

Bristol-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Lauren Aquilina has unveiled the official video for her new single 'Swap Places', out now.



With its lo-fi camera filters and retro neon imagery, the official video for 'Swap Places' harnesses a nostalgic vibe from the outset, with Lauren pictured exploring her newly adopted home of LA.



Co-written with Michelle Buzz, who has previously worked with Katy Perry, 'Swap Places' marks Lauren's second single release of the new decade following February's 'Bad People'.



"'Swap Places' is a song about insecurity, but mostly it's a song about wanting to be nicer to yourself," Lauren previously explained. "I find that when I get into that dark hole of comparing myself to other people, it's usually not because I actually would rather be someone else, but more that I just wish I had the confidence to be the best version of myself all the time. It's a lyric that resonates a lot with me but also the most upbeat pop song I've put out for a while, so I'm excited for people to hear it."



Lauren first emerged onto the scene when she released a trio of EPs - Fools, Sinners and Liars - while still at school. She then dropped her debut album Isn't It Strange? In 2016 and more recently wrote songs for Bloodpop, Ava Max, Rina Sawayama, Olivia O'Brien and FLETCHER.



The first single release from her forthcoming EP, 'Swap Places' marks the start of a new chapter for Lauren Aquilina.

