VIDEO: Karol G Releases 'La Vida Es Una (from Puss In Boots: The Last Wish)' Lyric Video
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH will be released in theaters December 21.
Check out the lyric video for KAROL G's new song "La Vida Es Una (from Puss In Boots: The Last Wish)."
This holiday season, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.
For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.
Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).
In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided-against their better judgment-by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).
The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation's smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film's executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.
The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004's Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and Puss in Boots films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!