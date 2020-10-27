VIDEO: Justin Bieber & benny blanco Premiere 'Lonely' Acoustic Video

Today, Justin Bieber and benny blanco debut the acoustic performance.

Today, Justin Bieber and benny blanco debut an acoustic performance of their new track "Lonely."

Watch it below!

The acoustic video follows the song's debut on October 16-streamed nearly 100 million times to date-and a performance on SNL (watch here). Check out the official video, directed by Jake Schreier, here.

"Lonely," produced by blanco and FINNEAS, is the latest in a string of collaborations between Justin and benny dating back to 2010.

