VIDEO: Jason Bajada Shares New Single & Video 'Snake'

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Jason Bajada and Audiogram are pleased to present "Snake" the first single to be lifted from Jason's album Crushed Grapes out September 23. The official video for the song directed by Chedly Bouzouaia, a close collaborator of Jason's, it captures the way two lonely people collide, coexist, and ultimately collapse.

"Snake" brings Bajada's brilliant orchestral folk sound and his unique voice back to the forefront. Devoid of drums or percussion, this calm unsettling song depicts a tragic, toxic love story, the kind that can be both exhilarating and lethal. The heavy subject matter is in stark contrast with the way it's conveyed.Subtle hues are accompanied by some harsh words, smoke floating in the air, cigarette butts, bedsheets in the wind, crushed grapes (a nod to the title of the LP), a chainsaw...Shot on film, the video echoes the lyrics in the way it plays with contrasts.

The upcoming record was written over a two-year period in New York, Montreal, the Magdalen Islands and LA. Jason Bajada & Connor Seidel (Charlotte Cardin, Elliot Maginot, Matt Holubowski, 1969 Collective) share the production credits.

This statement in the chorus is an example of the way "Snake" sees words as weapons, while the string arrangements - guitar, violin, viola, cello - make it sound like a lullaby for broken hearts. This has become Bajada's signature move: being bold and brash yet oddly soothing. He manages to turn emotional scars into sweet poetic melodies.

Over the past decade, Jason Bajada has made a lasting mark on the Quebec music scene thanks to the many songs he has written from his acclaimed albums Loves (2011), Le résultat de mes bêtises (2013), Volcano (2016) and double album Loves II (Blondie & The Backstabberz) (2017).

Watch the new music video here: