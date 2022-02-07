VIDEO: James Blunt Drops 'Adrenaline' Music Video

After releasing the brilliant 'Adrenaline', one of four brand new offerings from his current greatest hits album, 'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)' - James Blunt drops the hilarious official music video that sees him play the ultimate adrenaline junkie......or does he?!

Whether it be skydiving, snowboarding, rollercoasters or the zipwire, there's nothing this man can't do, as James hilariously takes us through a series of adrenaline-filled scenarios in a video directed expertly by Moon.

Produced by Loose Change, with additional production from Dan Grech, 'Adrenaline' is a driving pop tour de force that delivers yet another memorable chorus - a trait that has remained constant throughout James' career and is a stunning addition to the greatest hits collection - a culmination of 17 years of prolific songwriting.

Of the video, Mr. Blunt says 'If you ever wanted to know what it's like to jump out of a plane with me, I dare you to watch this video!'

Amongst the string of hit singles, 'The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)' includes new songs ('Love Under Pressure', 'Unstoppable', 'Adrenaline' & 'I Came For Love'), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including a special performance from the Glastonbury Festival. It also features stunning tracks from his latest gold-selling album 'Once Upon A Mind', including the heartbreaking ballad for his father, 'Monsters'. Needless to say, the thirty track album also includes James' biggest hits, including 'You're Beautiful', 'Goodbye My Lover', '1973', 'Bonfire Heart', 'Stay The Night' and the rest.

James has also been announced as part of BBC Radio 2's new Piano Room Month which will see him perform, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, live from London's BBC Maida Vale studios on February 18th. Other artists amongst the 20 confirmed to perform across the month include Ed Sheeran, David Gray, Tears For Fears & more.

James has just kicked off a nine date UK arena tour which will see him celebrate songs spanning a 17-year career that has sold over 23 million albums, a global smash hit with 'You're Beautiful', two Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as five Grammy Award nominations.

James' classic 2004 debut album 'Back To Bedlam', was recently named as one of the top ten best-selling albums of the Noughties. Another side of James - his wit and charm - have in recent times been widely celebrated on his always engaging Twitter account.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Fri 4th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Sat 5th LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena

Mon 7th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 8th HULL, Bonus Arena

Thu 10th BIRMINGHAM, Resort World

Fri 11th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 12th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 13th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo