VIDEO: Jake Owen Highlights the Little Things in '1x1' Official Music Video

As he continues an electric headlining run on the nationwide Up There Down Here Tour this summer, multi-platinum entertainer Jake Owen is taking a moment today to appreciate the little things with the official music video for his latest release, "1x1," out now.

Directed by Ryan Smith and shot at a Nashville soundstage, the "sentimental reflection of Owen's current place in life" (CMT) springs to life as the hitmaker strums an acoustic guitar against a 270-degree, floor-to-ceiling video wall, lit up with vignettes that showcase the moments and memories that make life worth living. Making the day even more special, Owen's fiancé and two daughters, Pearl (9) and Paris (3), joined him on set for filming.

"The second I heard '1x1' it resonated with me, and I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. Working with Spidey to make this song soar on screen was a great experience, and having my family there made it even more meaningful. It's sentimental and fun and tells a story; I'm excited to share it with you today," Owen says.

"Modern country music's resident beach king" (Taste of Country) continues down the road this weekend stopping at Michigan's Faster Horses Festival, with more festival stops at Watershed, Tailgate Fest, Bash on the Bay, and Country in the Burg to come. Owen's breezy brand of country has been met with "rapturous reception" (The Lincoln Journal Star) on his summer and fall-long tour as current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" verges on country radio's top five.

Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 singles, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen's latest album, GREETINGS FROM...JAKE (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and top five smash "Down to the Honkytonk."

Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," GREETINGS FROM...JAKE follows popular album American Love, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Owen is on the road now on his headlining Up There Down Here Tour, while current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" is verging on top five at country radio.

Watch the new music video here: