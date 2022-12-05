VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'

On the heels of her anthemic single "SHUT UP" which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video HERE. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out. Delivering a new sound for pop at large, the NYC native creates electrifying beats to jump around and scream to and melodic strains to cry in your car to.

"Sometimes I feel pressure to be overly nice or complimentary, but my authentic self wants to poke fun a little because that's what I do with people I love," shares Hayes with Sweety High about the single. "I want this song to remind people to have fun flirting in a teasing, casual way. It's light-hearted and childish, but also centers confidence and power."

Upon the single's release one week ago, "SHUT UP'' amassed over 125k streams and landed major Spotify Editorial playlists including SALT, New Music Friday, NY Pop, Pop Right Now, and New Pop Picks. Two TikTok videos promoting the song have almost reached 1M views individually.

Connecting with her roots, Warner draws inspiration from New York's free spirit and no-nonsense attitude. Encapsulating listeners with her edgy and quirky yet relatable and lyrical ear candy, Warner draws inspiration from artists like P!nk and Fletcher alike.

Her first-recorded songs "Like You're In Mine" and "Messy" notably racked up hundreds of thousands of streams and views and were featured on a handful of algorithmic playlists and editorials. When she wasn't busy recording or writing, Warner was avidly growing her social media platform amassing over 40k organic followers on TikTok and reeling in 1 million views in 2022 alone.

Warner has also written for several film and television networks including Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon, Paramount and Fox. Titles include the Descendants franchise and the team theme for the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout 2022, Warner has hit the road with a wide variety of artists, opening up for a string of sold-out shows for diamond-selling hip-hop superstar Fetty Wap and performing at the Jonas Group Entertainment's showcase in Las Vegas in conjunction with the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She is confirmed to play SXSW and is gearing up to perform as main support for Lewis Capaldi at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next year.

Watch the new music video here: