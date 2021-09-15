VIDEO: Goody Grace Releases 'Hold Me In the Moonlight' Music Video
The track is the lead single from the upcoming EP, "Nostalgia Kills", out September 30.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter-producer Goody Grace has returned with a new single, "Hold Me In The Moonlight," which arrives today alongside a stunning Geny Andrews-directed music video.
Serving as the lead single from his forthcoming EP, Nostalgia Kills, due for release on September 30th, "Hold Me In Moonlight" is driven by a rippling guitar riff and head-bobbing drum work that compliments the throwback nature of the song.
Nostalgia Kills arrives mere months after the release of Goody's debut full-length project, Don't Forget Where You Came From. Equally inspired by his coming of age in remote Selkirk, Manitoba as it is fueled by a genre-blurring array of musical influences, the project included collaborations with several artists Goody has admired and grown close to throughout his career thus far, including his childhood heroes blink-182, G-Eazy, Juicy J, Cigarettes After Sex, Burna Boy, Mr. Hudson, Anthony Fantano, Bakar, and Lexi Jayde.
Watch the video here: