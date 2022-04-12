VIDEO: Givēon Performs 'For Tonight' For Vevo LIFT

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released Givēon's first performance and second video in his LIFT series, "For Tonight." Givēon released a Vevo Footnotes of "For Tonight" to kick off his LIFT campaign last week, and has previously worked with Vevo as a 2020 Artist To Watch.

Vevo's LIFT programme connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Khalid, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

"After the success of his Artists To Watch performance videos back in 2020, we were excited to have the opportunity to work with Givēon again," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "Giveon is an incredibly talented and collaborative artist who was key in shaping this ambitious creative. We are thrilled to have him Join our stellar line up of LIFT alumni and to release this content."

Vevo and Givēon closely collaborated to create a tasteful, futuristic world that perfectly compliments the feel of "For Tonight." Shot in LA, Givēon stands in front of a breathtaking cityscape, his rooftop surroundings slightly weathered but standing strong. The rooftop holds a stone structure with light radiating within its center, brilliantly amplifying "For Tonight's" lyricism.

Anyone can be an artist, but very few can be remarkable. Givēon's biggest fear is being like everyone else, but he shouldn't be concerned. From his captivating baritone voice to his pensive lyrics and colorful soundscape, Giveon defies not only musical standards, but expectations on how he should be as an artist as well. Always having an affinity for music, he fell in love with songwriting before singing, eventually leading to poems and rap. It wasn't until Givēon discovered that his voice wasn't as ugly or awkward as he originally thought - instead, it was his Frank Sinatra-esque signature - that everything came together for him.

Watch the new video here: