VIDEO: Gary V Shares Video For 'Nostalgia,' His Final New Single of 2020

Los Angeles's Gary V has released "Nostalgia" today, his final new single of 2020.

Watch the new video below!



" "Nostalgia" is the latest in a series of ten consecutive singles since my sophomore record Mamba," Gary V explains. "I saw these singles as an 'album in slow motion' with "Nostalgia" being the closer to that album. I'm incredibly proud of these songs and felt like the process gave me room to experiment and develop as a songwriter, producer and engineer. I look forward to taking what I've learned and going even deeper into discovering new sounds and songs in 2021..."



Last month, Gary V shared the track "Black Cloud". Watch Gary perform the song at Gary'z Place in the video HERE.



"In my mind I wanted to hear the marriage of early Chicago house and jangly 60s psych guitar pop, but as usual the result sounded nothing like either of those things but made something I still found exciting," Gary V said. "The video was an entirely solo endeavor, shot on my phone at my studio. I've been running a virtual bar/venue named after my studio, @garyz_place throughout the quarantine and I thought it was about time Gary performed at Gary'z Place."

Garett Van Der Spek changed his stage name from Prism Tats to Gary V in September of this year.



"Prism Tats was a moniker that served me well but was always going to be a barrier preventing myself and the listener from engaging with my songs in the personal way that I have always strived for," Van der Spek explained. "My music has always been an entirely solitary creation, just me writing and recording alone at my studio Gary'z Place. However now during the pandemic, losing my day job and having nothing else to do to maintain sanity but make music, it seemed obvious to me that the time had come to say goodbye to Prism Tats and embrace the inevitable."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You