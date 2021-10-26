VIDEO: Garden City Movement Shares 'Summer Night' Live Video with Lola Marsh

Garden City Movement's live video of their track "Summer Night" with Lola Marsh is out now. The video was recorded live on a soccer field to fit with the FIFA theme as the track is featured on their new soundtrack.

Of their inclusion on the FIFA 22 soundtrack, the trio recalls, "It's the summer of '97, the three of us, very young boys, each in a different place had the same crazy feeling when 'FIFA: Road to World Cup 98' popped up on the screen for the first time. When Blur's drums hit and the guitar of 'Song 2' started playing our minds were blown away but only for a short second as Damon started shouting and the player on screen performs an insane bicycle kick.

At this moment each of us knew that this is the coolest thing on earth and having our song featured in FIFA's OST is sweeter than most of the thing's life has to offer. We couldn't be more humbled and honored to enter this holy grail."

"It's an amazing feeling to be part of a soundtrack with great artists, like Tame Impala," notes Lola Marsh. "As kids we played FIFA 98 and discovered a lot of new songs, we hope that our song, with Garden City Movement, will reach more hearts in the world. Of course, we had to shoot a live version in a soccer field to be as close as we can to the FIFA vibes, it was a whole lot of fun."

Garden City Movement is a Tel Aviv-based electronic trio consisting of Roy Avital, Yoav Saar and Johnny Sharoni. The band first made waves with the release of their debut EP Entertainment in 2013, which garnered early praise from Pitchfork, The FADER, Fact Magazine, Stereogum and more. Their debut album, Apollonia, was released in March 2018 via U.K. label Night Time Stories and took a darker path lyrically, exploring the breakdown of a fading relationship and the depression, loneliness and abuse that follows. Their second studio album is set for release in 2022.

Throughout their career, Garden City Movement has toured worldwide, making appearances at major music festivals including Glastonbury, Primavera, NH7, Magnetic Fields and Wonderfruit. In addition to performing with acts such as Alt-J, Cults, SOHN and Rüfüs Du Sol, their songs "Lir" and "Terracotta" appeared on hit TV series "13 Reasons Why" and "YOU," respectively.

Watch the new music video here: