VIDEO: Foxanne Premieres New Single 'Doing It All'

Following the debut of her stellar single 'Opportunity.'

Following the debut of her stellar single "Opportunity" earlier this month, indie-pop singer-songwriter Foxanne is proud to unveil "Doing it All", the next single off her upcoming debut LP, It's real (I knew it), alongside an accompanying music video. Included as part of their Tracks of the Week column, Foxanne's latest single and music video are premiering over at GuitarWorld.

Watch the video for the single below!

ICYMI: You can check out Foxanne's cosmically-inclined music video for "Opportunity" HERE. Her 2018 debut EP, halfling is available to stream over on Bandcamp and via your streaming platform of choice.

It's real (I knew it) is scheduled to release December 4th, 2020.

Foxanne has enchanted listeners and audiences alike with delicately heartbreaking lyrics and vocals that bend from an ethereal falsetto to a raw, chest-shaking belt. Her intimate, vocal-driven brand of Indie-pop is coupled by a backbone of rock-tinged sensibilities, taking her craft to heights matched only by the cosmos she travels during the day as a science communicator. Following the release of her stunning 2018 studio debut EP, halfling, Foxanne has been hard at work finishing up her poignant debut LP, set to premiere in 2020.

